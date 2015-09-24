Mike Hurst alleges Jim Hood's office interfered with investigation

Incumbent Attorney General Jim Hood is calling challenger Mike Hurst's latest ad a complete lie. The ad involves a case against the former Mendenhall Police Chief that he prosecuted as an assistant U.S. Attorney. But Jim Hood's calling foul on the story.

Mike Hurst is using Sheriff Ken Lewis' version of events to question the operations of the Attorney General's office.



"The allegation was made by the sheriff that he brought an investigation to the Attorney General's office," noted Hurst. "The next thing you know, the criminal target, the police chief was tipped off to that investigation."



In a Thursday press conference, Lewis said he believed in 2010 that Mendenhall Chief Bruce Barlow was extorting citizens and having him hold a man without bond or a hearing. He also said he got a call from Barlow within days of calling the AG's office.



"He got a phone call and said I was trying to start some problems for him up there but I couldn't do anything to him because he had friends there," explained Lewis.



Jim Hood's campaign manager said in a statement, "Out of desperation, Mike Hurst has manufactured a complete lie using a defeated sheriff as a mouthpiece."



The campaign attached a document to the statement. The AG investigator's report from 2010 indicates that the office was investigating the Mendenhall chief and was coordinating with the FBI. But closed the case when it was discovered that there were plans to file federal charges.



In Thursday's press conference with Hurst, Sheriff Lewis claimed the AG's office told him there was nothing they could do about the case.

