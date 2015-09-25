Mississippi politicians react to Boehner's resignation

Speaker John Boehner took Capitol Hill by surprise Friday when he announced his resignation.



"I was certainly caught off guard that one speaker Boehner announced," noted Congressman Gregg Harper.



"When I tell you it was a bombshell, that would be an understatement," added Congressman Bennie Thompson



Congressman Gregg Harper was with fellow Republicans when the resignation was first announced.



"The mood of the conference was one people really are sad, hated to see him stepping down," said Harper.



Many have cited the pressure for Boehner to have a tougher stand on defunding Planned Parenthood. But Harper contends there were other elements involved in the decision.



"He's been under enormous points of pressure over the time that I've been here," described Harper. "He's handled those with I think a lot of dignity."



Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson has observed the battle within the Republican party.



"The art of getting things accomplish in Washington is the ability to compromise," explained Thompson. And he had a number of people in his party that absolutely rejected any compromise."



Both Harper and Thompson expect to see House majority leader Kevin McCarthy as the next Speaker. Boehner also noted in his press conference that he believes McCarthy would be a good choice.

