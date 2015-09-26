Possible domestic dispute leads to fatal shooting

Gunfire erupts in the capital city leaving one man dead.

Jackson police are on the scene of a deadly shooting on Enoch Street.

Details are few at this time, but we're told the victim is a black male in his 50's.

Authorities tell us the shooting is possibly a domestic dispute and one person of interest is in custody. Neighbors and friends of the victims say he and his girlfriend argued frequently, but they never thought it would lead to this.

"He was a man before anything. He was a pillar of our community, he was there for everybody. He made us laugh, he made us cry. He took care of the kids, walk down the street with the kids and everything and it was a situation that both parties got themselves in," said William Wilkerson, a friend of the victim.

JPD Officer Colendula Green says police are investigating the death as a homicide.

