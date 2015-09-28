Hundreds pack downtown Jackson for sickle cell 5K

Sickle Cell affects thousands of Americans each year and sadly, there is no cure.

On Sunday, the Cure Sickle Cell Foundation hosted it's 10th annual walk and 5K run and walk to raise awareness for the disease. September is sickle cell awareness month. The disease attacks the red blood cells and is hereditary.

"We knew that there wasn't a coincidence that we had a son with Sickle Cell, we're both medically trained. He's a physician and I'm a nurse. And so we knew we had been put in place and God had led us to help other families affected by Sickle Cell just like us," said Dee Bookert-Nixon, Executive Director, Co-Founder of Cure Sickle Cell Foundation.

Families created teams and raised money that will eventually go towards research. And the cause is personal to some.

"I'm happy that in able to be here with me and my son Humon. He also had sickle so he just started having little pain crises that I have this year," said Keara Alexander, who was diagnosed with Sickle Cell in 1990.

Some ran and others walked to show their support.

"I feel honored and I feel like I'm doing my part by supporting something at this moment cannot be cured so many have lost loved ones to this illness and I have a personal experience of seeing a close friend who actually goes through it," said Melody Washington, a volunteer who supported the cause.

Sickle Cell is common among African Americans and Hispanics

"Often times those with Sickle Cell disease they feel forgotten, sometimes they feel a little mistreated. They go through so many different pain crisis and different hospitalizations," said Bookert-Nixon.

At the end of the walk, folks released balloons to honor those lives lost.

"We just want them to know that we are still down here working for them everyday," Bookert-Nixon explained.

