Family of Lincoln Co. bus driver accused of child abuse speaks

A 68-year-old Lincoln County Schools bus driver has been charged with touching a child for lustful purposes.

The incident occurred September 18 and Charles R. Davis of Brookhaven was arrested on September 25. He bonded out on a $25,000 bond.

Davis drove a route for the West Lincoln Attendance Center. Stephanie Jordan said the entire incident is a misunderstanding. She said her father has worked for the district for more than ten years and would never hurt a child.

Jordan says her dad has worked for the school district for more than ten years, but since this incident he has been released of his services.

"He's very upset about it because driving this school bus was his world. He loved it, he loved those kids on that bus," Jordan explained.

When she was asked about the allegations, she explained what really happened.

"Just tugged at her pants, playing I mean honestly probably just jerked on them a little bit. They didn't come down all the way and he definitely wasn't thinking anything lustful. I mean he has two grandsons the same age as the child," Jordan said. "He said when the little girl got off the bus. She wasn't upset, she wasn't scared. She said bye Mr. Charley"

Jordan's family says have received a lot of negative attention about this. She said people are accusing her father of something he would never do. She maintains his innocence.

"I'm saying he is innocent. I'm thinking this is just you know, it's a serious accusation to make on someone and it not be true because it's dragging his name through the dirt," she explained.

District Attorney Dee Bates said the child is a minor under 16. Calls to the Lincoln County School District about the incident have not been returned.

