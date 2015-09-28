MDOT truck makes weekend beer run

A weekend beer run in a state-owned truck has sparked outrage on social media. It was Saturday and the group was icing down a case of Coronas. But the Mississippi Department of Transportation logo on the door is what caught the attention of Jill Jones.

"I witnessed these ladies icing down beer and putting it in the MDOT truck," noted Jones.

Jones never saw who was driving the vehicle but saw enough to worry her.

"We drove around the back of the truck and we started taking pictures," Jones explained.

They circled around to get different angles and it was all happening in plain view.

"They weren't in any way trying to hide what they were doing," Jones added.

MDOT released the following statement:

"A report was filed with the Mississippi Department of Transportation regarding photos that surfaced on social media properties," said Public Affairs Director Jarrod Ravencraft. "MDOT does not tolerate the misuse of state property. This is a personnel matter, and it is being investigated through MDOT and State of Mississippi procedures for human resources action. Appropriate personnel action will be taken."

The Department of Finance and Administration has an office of fleet management. One rule listed in the rule book shows state-owned vehicles shouldn't be used to transport family or friends to social events or personal activities.

The state employee handbook adds possession of alcohol while on the job or on employer's premises as an offense. Again, we do not know all the circumstances surrounding this incident. But folks are taking notice. And don't like what they see.

"If that's something you do in your personal time off, it should be in your personal vehicle," said Victoria Hollingsworth. "Not something I as a taxpayer have to pay for you to run around in a state vehicle and do."

As far as potential consequences go, some of the policy indicates it could be up to the agency head. Other sections show it could be loss of driving privileges or a job suspension. MDOT said it will follow the guidelines set forth by the state employee handbook.

