Security plan still not final for Mississippi State Fair

Every October folks travel to the Capitol City from all over Mississippi for the State Fair. It starts a week from Wednesday.

The buzz has centered around whether or not Jackson Police will patrol outside the gates, as usual.

The state fair schedule is set. But the security plan for the perimeter is up in the air.



"We are hopeful that something will work out," explained State Fair Commission Executive Director Rick Reno.



The State Fair Commission doesn't have a solid answer on who will keep the area right outside the gates safe.



"We are having discussions relative to patrolling and traffic control with the city of Jackson," said Reno.



A third of the Jackson Police Department's annual overtime budget was spent on the Fair in recent years. The chief has said they can't afford to do that again without reimbursement from the state. He says they were getting that up until three or four years ago.



"The issue of state money is legitimate issue," noted Jackson City Councilman Kenny Stokes. "It's just more important now because of the shortfall in the city."



Stokes doesn't want to see a private security company fill the void. It's one option that has been floated around since JPD said money matters would prevent them from being there.



"No one's afraid of a security officer," Stokes added. "They'll run over and take their gun and probably whip 'em with their own gun.



The Hinds County Sheriff's Department will still provide security inside the Fair gates as they have in previous years. The fair starts next Wednesday, October 7th and will run through the 18th.

