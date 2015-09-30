Website launched to help Mississippi business research

Mississippi launched a new website Wednesday."Y'all Business" takes the guess work out of research for business owners looking at the Magnolia State.

"Time is money and when you want to start a business, you know that," said Beth Shores.

Shores opened Paxton Peak in Clinton less than a year ago. But the research work was more time consuming than she'd expected.

"It's a long process to hunt down all the numbers and people you need to talk to," explained Shores.

Now, entrepreneurs will have a one stop shop for information about the area where they want to open up a business. The Y'all Business site puts economic, census and consumer data all in one place.

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said more information will help make the businesses more effective.

"They've never had access to this information," noted Hosemann. "Walmart's got it, Target or somebody. We've never been able to get just a regular guy and girl out there starting a business, we've never been able to get them the quantity and quality of this information. Now they've got it."

Shores said it would've made her life a lot easier to have the site last year.

"This kind of helps you skip in line basically and go straight to starting a business," described Shores.

To explore the new website click here.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.