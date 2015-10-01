Little boy stuck in well reunites with the men who saved him

A little boy who was stuck in a well in Bogue Chitto has reunited with the men who saved him. Gabe Albritton nearly lost his life earlier this month, when he fell down a 40 foot well while attempting to get his dog, Odie.

Wednesday, Fox's Pizza Den in Brookhaven hosted a party to reunite Gabe with the team of first responders who assisted in his rescue. Clifford Galey, Lincoln County Emergency Management Director says it was a joint effort by several agencies.

"Especially private business that brought all their equipment out that was there ready to use if we had to do that, said Galey. "We were lucky to get the straps on his arms and pull him out safely and everything went well."

"The town just coming together, this was wonderful. Just wonderful," said Lindy Albritton, Gabe's mother. "It took him about a week and he's just now getting back to his old self and now he's just as wild as ever."

It took hours for a team of men to coach Gabe to safety. The well was located in the front of his home, but because it was covered in grass, Gabe's family had no idea it was even there. Now, Gabe stays far away from the grass.

"He stays on the sidewalk, if he goes outside he just stays on the concrete, he doesn't get on the grass," Albritton explained. "He says that ground is going to eat me.He doesn't go on the grass anymore right now. It will take a little while."

Wednesday was a time to celebrate and they did so with pizza.

"We just had the easiest job in this whole thing. All we had to do is make pizza," said Fox's Pizza Den manager patrick Harrington. "We're blessed to have these first responders in our community here and we're just happy to be apart of this. Feeding him was the least we could do."

"We appreciate them because they heard it was the one thing that Gabe wanted was pizza while they was down in the well. So they answered that call," said State Representative, Bobby Moak, District 53.

A incredible ending to a story that could have taken a traumatic turn.

"Oh I'm very thankful. If it wasn't for them he wouldn't be here," Albritton said.

Copyright, 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.