School funding initiatives' battle lines being drawn

Battle lines are being drawn on Initiative 42. It would require the legislature to fully fund public education. Political parties usually don't take a position on Mississippi's Constitutional amendments. But this time they are.

Here's the deal. You'll have two boxes to mark on your ballot. The first question, are you for approval of EITHER initiative or are you against BOTH?



"The Republican position is that no the Constitution should not be amended and voters should vote against both," said the Mississippi Republican Party's Executive Director.



You'll also vote for Initiative 42 or 42A, the legislative alternative.



"The position of the Republican party is that 42A is much better than 42," noted Ritchie.



Republicans continue to say Initiative 42 would lead to more lawsuits and a Hinds County judge making funding decisions. Supporters disagree.

Ronnie McGehee is the Madison County Schools Superintendent. Republicans have a strong hold in the county but he doesn't think the party position should sway voters.



"Whether we're Republican or Democrat, the bottom line is we're graduating as Mississippians," said McGehee.



He said even in a large district, they need consistent funding from the state and he's not getting it.



"I'm worried that it's become either you're for or against education," McGehee explained.



The one thing both sides agree on is this.



"I think there is a lot of confusion out there for the voters," added McGehee.



"The way it appears on the ballot is going to cause some confusion," said Ritchie.

