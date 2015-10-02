Fire risk will be elevated this weekend

Low humidity and high winds could be a recipe for a fire disaster. Something as small as a discarded cigarette could spark a big fire.



Marcus Mac thought a fire would be the perfect way to knock off the chill in Canton this morning.



"Everybody has their sleeves, hoods up," noted Mac. "The wind is pretty high and they're sitting around and just wanted to make a burn. Make a burn and get a little warm."



After he'd already piled the wood into the barrel, he remembered hearing about a recent burn ban. So, he called the fire department.



"They said you trying to burn something today?" Mac explained. "I said, yes sir. He said the ban is still on. I said man I'm glad I called you."



Mac was trying to get the fire out but the wind was complicating his efforts. The Mississippi Forestry Commission said it's helped with 307 fires statewide in the last 30 days. That's left more than 3,000 acres scorched. Madison County is one of 16 counties still under a burn ban.



"This is the worst I've seen it," described Madison County Emergency Management Director Butch Hammack. "We've issued two extensions on a burn ban. We're entering third month now."



The Forestry Commission said it will have staff on stand-by throughout the weekend because of the elevated fire dangers.



"My concern is that the way the weather is this weekend that people will be tempted to build a bonfire or some kind of fire," Hammack added.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.