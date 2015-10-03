Murder victim family upset suspect is out on bond

The family of a murder victim who was shot to death after an argument over street racing is upset that the accused shooter is out on bond.

The family of Christopher Silas tells us a Hinds County judge handed down a $50,000 bond to Deion Hicks and he was released shortly after.

Silas was shot and killed September 19th. Minutes after the shooting, an officer was questioning Hicks when shots rang out again, injuring the suspect.

"We just want it to be fair. We just want Justice to be fair," said Evelyn Silas, the grandmother of the victim. "We were not notified of the bond hearing at all the mother was told they will be notified. There was no notification until they we're an put to release him."

Still grieving the loss of their loved one, the family felt the bond amount was too low.

"I don't think it's right. I don't think it's right, you know it was murder. It wasn't like he went and robbed a convenient store or anything like that. He actually took someone's life. So I don't think it's right," said Pamela Reed, Christopher Silas' mother.

Now the goal is to get the judge over Silas' case to take another look. The family says this isn't the first time they've seen this happen.

"If it's happening to us, then it has happened to many other families. We had a situation just over a year ago with my other family member, Helen Harrion where some of the same kinds of things were done," Silas explained.

The family says their loved one life was taken from them, and they just want justice served for Chris.

"Chris was full of life, energetic, always happy. Loved by so many people , it really surprised me when they had his vigil that he had so many friends," Reed said.



