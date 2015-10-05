Battle of bands competition draws thousands

Music, marching and a whole lot of dancing took center stage at this year's Battle of the Bands competition.

More than a dozen high school and college bands showed off their talent for the show that celebrated its 15th year.

"Oh it's dope so far the event been dope. I liked all the bands they got from across the state. They even got a couple of bands from Memphis," said DJ Money Hungry, who works for 97.7 FM.

"They here to party, they here to hear they band. I think it's a beautiful thing because people feel like Jackson, they get the wrong idea and right here this is what we all about we are Jackson," said Lenardo Blackmon, of North Jackson.



A slight date change did unfortunately have people waiting for hours because original tickets said it started at 1 p. m. when it really was 3 p.m.

"The original date was September 27th, but because we had some issues, political issues that we were trying up get resolved, that was the original date and the original time which was opening the gates at 12p.m. starting at 1p.m. When we moved the date until today's date then of course the time changed and that's the reason why," said John Ray, Producer, Southeastern Regional Battle of the Bands

Despite that slight hiccup, people still enjoyed themselves.

"This is positive after all the killing and the bad things we hear about the youth, anything that encourages progress and togetherness I'm all for it," Yolanda Smith explained.



"We are trying to encourage our young people to be all they can be and to follow their dream no matter what their pursuit of happiness might be," Ray said.



