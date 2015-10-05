2017 MS STATE FAIR: What to know before you go

The 2017 Mississippi State Fair starts on Wednesday, October 4 and lasts until Sunday, October 15.

Gates and rides open on Wednesday at 5 pm.

Generally, the Fair will open each day at 11 am and close at about 10 pm. During the weekend, those hours will be extended.

ADMISSION AND PARKING:

Gate admission is $5.00

Children under 6 are free

Parking is $5.00 per car (FREE before 1 pm)

A bus load of fair goers is $4.00 per person and parking is $10.00 for the bus

Advanced tickets can be purchased until 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 5. You will receive 6 regular admission tickets for $18.00 which is a $30.00 value!

RIDE SPECIALS:

(**Rides not included in any specials: Sky Ride and Giant Slide)

Sneak-a-Peak - Pay one price for unlimited rides. Wednesday, October 4 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. for $27. Regular fair admission required.

$2.00 Thursday Ride Special - Ride rides for $2.00 per ride per person on Thursdays from 2 pm - 10 pm. Regular fair admission required.

Kids Day - One (1) less coupon required for rides. Fridays from Noon until 6 p.m. Regular fair admission required.

Ride-A-Thon - Pay one price for unlimited rides. Fridays from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. for $25. Regular fair admission required.

Ride Survivor - Pay one price for unlimited rides. Monday, October 9 from Noon to 10 p.m. for $27. Regular fair admission required.

Family Day - Pay one price for unlimited rides. Tuesday, October 10 and Wednesday, October 11 from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. for $27. Regular fair admission required.

Last Blast - Pay one price for unlimited rides with the purchase of a wristband. Sunday, October 15 from 4 pm - 10 pm. Regular fair admission required.

MUSICAL ACTS:

(**Free Admission to concerts. Regular Fair Admission required)

Wednesday, October 4 (7:30 pm) - Brothers Osborne

Thursday, October 5 (7:30 pm) - William Michael Morgan

Friday, October 6 (8 pm) - Lady L and the River City Band

Saturday, October 7 (8 pm) - Fred T and The Band

Sunday, October 8 - The Revelations (2 pm) Jason Gibson and the Destiny Project (4 pm)

Monday, October 9 (7:30 pm) - Temptations

Tuesday, October 10 (7:30 pm) - The Oak Ridge Boys

Wednesday, October 11 (7:30 pm) - Plain White T's

Thursday, October 12 (7:30 pm) - Brian McKnight

Friday, October 13 (8 pm) - Cedar Creek Ramblers

Saturday, October 14 (8 pm) - Good Paper of the Reverend Robert Mortimer

Sunday, October 15 - The Russell Burton Family (2 pm) T.B. Ledford and The Accumulators (4 pm)

TRAFFIC AND SECURITY:

Beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3, East Amite Street will be closed from North Street to Jefferson Street. As has been the case in recent years, Jefferson Street will be reduced from four to two lanes at the Fairgrounds.

Security for the 2017 Mississippi State Fair will be provided by multiple agencies. The Jackson Police Department (JPD), Hinds County Sheriff’s Department (HCSO), the Mississippi State Fair Commission, and the State Capitol Police will combine resources for the two-week run of the fair.

FAIRGROUNDS MAP:

