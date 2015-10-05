Hinds Deputies looking for burglary suspect

Hinds County authorities continue to search for a serial burglar who may have hit four homes in 24 hours.

A man who lives on Moncure Road in Terry says someone broke into his home Monday afternoon. He didn't want to be identified for the safety of his family, but says the burglar, drove across his lawn, broke into his gate and threw a brick through the back door to get inside. Once the burglar was inside, he took two flat screen televisions, four rifles and 8 watches that were handed down to the homeowner by his grandfather.

People who live on Moncure Road in Terry are worried about their safety- because they fear they may be the next victim in these burglaries.

"Really at ease, really at ease," said a family member of the victim who didn't want to be identified. "I just can't believe that somebody would be that bold. I know that things like that happen all the time but we've never had a problem in our neighborhood or in this part of Hinds County. And so we feel violated by this."

Minutes later, police spotted the car the burglar used to get away on Moncure Marble Road. The burglar crashed his car in a tree, got out and took off running.

After Clinton investigators received a description of the getaway car used in a Terry break-in, they believe the man who led police on a chase Monday afternoon could be responsible for at least three home break-ins in their city. the car the burglar was in matched the same description as the car used in those other burglaries.

Investigators say they may all be connected. They continue to follow any leads.

Moncure Marble Road runs between Terry and Hinds /Copiah County line.

