Pay Attention or Pay a Fine enforcement starts

There were 65 deadly accidents across the state of Mississippi last October. Of that, 15 were teenagers. So, the focus of this campaign is on that younger generation. Source: WLBT

Pay attention or pay a fine. There's nothing groundbreaking about that statement, right?

The Highway Patrol says the campaign that started Monday isn't just what meets the eye.

"The first impression is usually were out there to see how many citations condition," said Lt. Johnny Poulos, Mississippi Highway Patrol Director of Public Affairs. "That's not correct. We're trying to lower the number of knocks made on family's doors to notify them that a loved one is not coming home."

There were 65 deadly accidents across the state of Mississippi last October. Of that, 15 were teenagers. So, the focus of this campaign is on that younger generation.

"We're going to the high schools across Mississippi and as you see the enforcement also," noted Poulos. "Just to get people's attention about the dangers of driving."

But why was October the deadliest month on Mississippi roads last year?

"We're trying to find that out," Poulos described. "It could be a number of reasons a lot of traffic on the road in October: football games, people going back and forth to work, winter's just right down the road. A lot of these factors are in place. Why more people are dying in traffic crashes, we don't know."

The Highway Patrol is hoping more awareness and education will make you think twice before you get distracted behind the wheel. The campaign will last for the remainder of October.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.