Initiative 42 sample ballot is creating more questions

The power will be in your hands to decide whether Mississippi will change the State Constitution next month.If you're confused about the school funding initiative, you're not alone.



Confusion seems to be the buzzword when you talk about the sample ballot for Initiative 42. So much so that both sides have taken time and money to print materials to explain how they want you to vote on election day.



Former Jackson Mayor Harvey Johnson took it upon himself to spread the word to his fellow church members.



"It's not a political thing," said Johnson. "It's just this is informing voters. Voters can vote any way they want to. But if they don't understand the process, they're not going to be able to cast their vote in the manner that they thought they were."



It was pro-42 materials that Johnson had. But he said he really just wanted to show the process.



"Apparently you have to vote twice to vote for or against this issue," noted Johnson. "To me, that's very confusing."



We showed a copy of the ballot to folks and asked for their initial reaction. The full explanation of the initiative and alternative didn't make it any clearer for voter Andy Horn.



"It's worded pretty lengthy," Horn said. "Got big words. Just the whole layout's wrong. We're kind of left standing here like what are we voting for?"



We asked another voter if they would take the time to read the full text in the voting booth.



"Not really," explained Petra Ghingoree. "I think it's a little too much to read right then. Especially if the lines are long."



Election day is November 3rd.