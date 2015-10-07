Clinton neighborhoods participate in national night out

Neighborhoods in Clinton come together for National Night Out. The annual event started with just a handful of participating neighborhoods to now over 30.
National Night Out has been going on in Clinton for more than 15 years and each year the event grows. Officials say that's good business for the city, because it keeps everyone connected and as a result crime goes down.
People who live in Cherry Park came out in droves for the annual event. Lula Nichols has lived here more than 25 years.
"We do do other things throughout the year for our neighborhood, we also have our Christmas Parade, as well as other cookouts and fish fries for our neighborhood," Nichols explained. "To know we are all family, and we get along well in the neighborhood.
The annual event promotes fun, fellowship and of course food.
"It's just a great opportunity for everybody to spend some time together, in a casual environment, to have some fun and really develop some strong community spirit, ties," said Mike Cashion, Alderman of Ward 6.
"Look out for each other, take care of your neighbors. If you're at home during the day, watch out for their property call police if you see something suspicious. Mainly it's to get out, get to know each other," said Chief Michael Warren of Clinton.
That's exactly what the people of Clinton did Tuesday. New Life Baptist Church had a great turnout.
"The church is the backbone of it here and we just want to help out the community and be involved, our goal is to serve the community," said Jonathan Poe, Pastor of New Life Baptist Church.
It all boils down to building relationships and trust, something Mayor Fisher says keeps the Clinton community strong.
"You know the great thing is maybe the kids will realize that police aren't bad people, they're good people and they can trust them, so these have always been positive and uplifting events," said Mayor Phil Fisher of Clinton.
"It makes a world of a difference, it makes me happy, it makes feel that I can live here for as long as I want to," said Leon Carr of Cherry Park.
Folks running for office also used National Night Out as an opportunity to campaign.
