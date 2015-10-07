Should you vote for Initiative 42? Here's what you need to know

Mississippi voters will vote on a Constitutional Amendment in the November 3 general election. Initiative 42 and Alternative Measure 42 A will both appear on the ballot.

You'll be asked to make two choices on the ballot. Despite the wording, the first question boils down to whether you want to change the Constitution or not. Millsaps political science professor Kenneth Townsend helped break it down.



"For voters out there who are confused, I would say ask yourself--do you think education should be put into the Constitution in a direct way?" explained Townsend. "Should education funding be something we enshrine in the State Constitution?"



The second question, which initiative do you think is the better choice? What would it mean if you voted yes vote on 42?



"It makes education a fundamental right," described Townsend. "Anytime there is a fundamental right to something. That means that when somebody doesn't have that, when they are deprived of that fundamental right to have that addressed."



Townsend said that would provide a better legal hook if someone decided to sue the state over education funding.



"At the end of the day, the courts aren't coming in and making new laws and they're not twisting people's arms," he added.

Townsend described that the Legislature could technically say they don't want to follow 42 if it passes. He said that is what would likely spark the lawsuits.



The Legislature came up with the alternative. So what would a vote for 42 A mean?



"I don't think 42A at the end of the day really changes anything," Townsend said. "42A there's no new right created."

It should be noted that even if you leave one of those two sections blank, your vote still counts.

The Secretary of State's office produced this brochure about the initiatives. It includes what voters should expect to see on the ballot and detailed explanation on what it could mean if you vote yes or no on each.

Initiative Measure No. 42 asks voters if they believe the "state be required to provide for the support of an adequate and efficient system of free public schools". The ballot summary reads:

Initiative Measure #42 would protect each child’s fundamental right to educational opportunity through the 12th grade by amending Section 201 of the Mississippi Constitution to require that the State must provide and the legislature must fund an adequate and efficient system of free public schools. This initiative would also authorize the chancery courts of this State to enforce this section with appropriate injunctive relief.

To read more about the origins of the initiative and the position of supporters CLICK HERE.

Alternative Measure No. 42 A asks voters if they believe the Legislature should "provide for the establishment and support of effective free public schools without judicial enforcement". The ballot measure reads:

This constitutional amendment is proposed as a legislative alternative measure to Initiative Measure No. 42 and would require the Legislature to provide, by general law, for the establishment, maintenance and support of an effective system of free public schools.

The alternative was developed by the Legislature but a political action committee has been formed that is fighting against Initiative 42. To read more about the alternative supporters' position CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.