Resignations continue at Jackson State University

Lots of changes are happening at Jackson State University within its administration. Recently, we've seen a string of resignations and the dismissal of its head football coach.

On Monday, Dr. James C. Renick stepped down from his position of provost and senior vice president for academic and student affairs.

One week prior, three others left; Cheryl Shaw, Jackson State Cheerleaders, Spirit Team Coach and Advisor, Nedra Brown, associate athletic director and Robert Walker, interim Athletic Director, and Head Football coach, Harold Jackson have all parted ways with the university.

"As we continue to grow and achieve, at times leadership changes over the course of several years of service will occur," said Dr. Carolyn Meyers in a letter addressed to JSU students and faculty. "It is wise to assess and sometimes redirect responsibilities to assure that the enterprise keeps its focus and continues to go forward. Please join me in thanking Dr. Renick for his multiple contributions to the University’s successes and in wishing him well in his future endeavors."

Dr. Renick's successor is Dr. Evelyn Leggette. She has accepted the role as Associate Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs and Provost.

Jackson State University alumni and students were quite surprised by the recent changes. Sonya Bolls comes from Jackson State University legacy.

"Coming up in my life, coming to Jackson State Games I had a brother that played, they had championships in 95 and 96, early 90s," said Bolls. "We want that to continue. We don't want to have such a downfall as we have right now, in the past recent years. We need to maintain the school's legacy."

Many students were surprised about the decision to fire the football team's head coach.

"I feel like they really need to calm down as far as hiring coaches we've been two or more per year," said Jackson State junior Douglas Williams,

However, others understood the university's position on the matter.

"Whatever situation people are in may not be the best for them, said student Terrill May. "But as far as the people leaving, I mean this school is a great school and I think that just leaves nothing but open opportunity for people to step in and do their jobs."

We're told a committee at Jackson State handles the hiring. Bolls would like the university to seek more feedback from its alumni about these decisions.

"I would like for the people who are on this committee to have a vested interest, in maintaining what we've established in years past," added Bolls. "We would hope that they value our opinion, that we have the best interest of the university in mind."

