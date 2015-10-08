Governor Bryant gets ready to 'Cruise the Coast'

Folks are cranking up the classic cars and cruisin' for America's Biggest Block Party.

"They're very rare. People who are in the car business know 'em when they see 'em."



Governor Phil Bryant does most of his own work on his 1955 Chevy Nomad. He was making final tweaks Thursday on the ride for "Cruisin' the Coast" this weekend.



"What we all really go for is the 8,000 classic cars that will be down there," said Bryant.



He bought his Chevy when he was 16.



"Fell in love with it," he explained. "Paid $450 for it, which was all the money I made all that summer. And my dad put in $100."



Since then, he's put more time and money into keeping it going.



"I love tinkering on it," noted the Governor. "I helped rebuild the carburetor, put a new fuel pump on it, new fuel line. I'll change the oil, probably later on tonight when I get off work."



Some other cruisers were making final preps to drive down the beach highway. For Tony Santangelo, taking his 1964 Porsche 356 SC out for a spin isn't out of the norm. He drives it about once a week.



"These things are not statues or something that you should go out and just polish, drive 'em," said Santangelo.



He will also drive down for the weekend to check out other cruisers' prize possessions.



"The draw on Cruisin' the Coast is you get to see everything in the car crayon book," described Santangelo. "There's cars from every year, every design."

Governor Bryant and the First Lady will start their drive to the Coast Friday morning.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.