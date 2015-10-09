Folks are finding hidden money on their fair visit

You may think about shelling out cash for the State Fair. But what if you could walk away richer than you arrived? All it takes is a quick search at the State Treasurer's booth in the Trade Mart.



"We just did it out of fun," explained Bobbye Pinnix. "We thought, well let's look up our name and see if it's on there. And there it was. It was a pleasant surprise."



Pinnix had luck a few years ago with an old insurance policy that she forgot about.



"I was able to claim my money and it was a considerable amount of money to me," noted Pinnix. "It was about $850."



Treasurer Lynn Fitch said that's usually the way it works, it catches folks by surprise.



"Many times it is utility deposits or it's a closed bank account," described Treasurer Lynn Fitch. "But the big ones are if there is a life insurance policy and they can't find the beneficiary. So, all the sudden you're the beneficiary. It could be $100,000 life insurance or it could be more."



Several folks tried their shot at uncovering hidden money Friday. But not everyone found a match. Some say they'll just keep checking online.



"Maybe just a special little bonus this time of year around Christmas," said Derrick Jones. "Maybe something you could do for some extra Christmas shopping. I have two kids in college. Never can have too much money for them these days, you know."



Last year, the booth helped folks discover more than $450,000.

Even if you've checked before, try again. They add more to the list each month. In the last four years, the office has returned $41 million to the rightful owners.

