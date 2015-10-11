2015 Freedom Bowl gives back worldwide

Saturday, more than 100 little league football players showed good sportsmanship on the football field of Millsaps College for the 2second annual 2015 Freedom Bowl.

The Freedom Bowl is a championship game between the North Jackson Dolphins and South Jackson Eagles and dozens of players and their parents celebrated Saturday night.

"We want to instill in these children, morals and values so if you lend a helping hand and reach out and help someone we can bring back Jackson ourselves," said Coach James Davis from the South Jackson Eagles.

The game is personal for Coach Davis, because his son who struggles with asthma, plays in it.

"It all started when I was about like six and I was in the bed sleep and all of a sudden my heart started hurting and it seemed like my chest Was collapsing and stuff," said Nicholas Myers, a safety for the South Jackson Eagles.

Years later and he's shining.

"It makes me feel great, God gave me this talent to go through all this asthma and be able to play all these sports," Myers said.

The kids also learn life lessons themselves. They all had to raise money throughout the season to play and build a water well in South Africa.

"Football, sports, any activity that's positive is set thing we always need to look towards and this is a positive thing to do. You're always concerned about where your children are at night, my child is on the field. I'm out here watching my child, I'm supporting him," said Charlease Jordan, whose son plays for the North Jackson Dolphins. "It's a positive thing and he loves it, and if he loves it. It's something positive he loves then I support him 100% academics first, sports after."

A fireworks show wrapped up this year's freedom bowl - and children at Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital were able to enjoy it.

"And that reminds me how I felt and I hope that these kids at the hospital will enjoy this fireworks show and be able to push it through and get out the hospital as well," Myers explained.

