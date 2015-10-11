Man found dead in holding cell at JPD

Officials with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations are trying to determine how a man died inside a jail cell at Jackson Police Headquarters overnight.

Officers discovered 29-year-old Jamal Mallard of Jackson on the floor of his holding cell around 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

JPD said they want to be transparent about this issue, and tell us they received no complaints from Mallard while in their custody.

Mallard's family is upset because they were not allowed to see his body and they feel as if something suspicious may have happened to him.

"I wasn't allowed to see my child before they carried him out, you know what I'm saying. I want to see my child whole and then I want to examine him for myself. I want to see if there was any bruises on my child because he didn't leave here like that," said Nanette Mallard, the victim's mother.

According to the Hinds County Coroner, Sharon Grisham Stewart, Mallard had no signs of trauma or injury.

This all began around 11:17 pm Saturday when Jackson police were called to the 2400 block of Courtview Drive in response to a stolen lawnmower. Upon arrival, police spotted Mallard pushing a lawnmower down the street.

When the officers began to approach Mallard, he ran away. Police were able to recover the stolen lawnmower and return it to the owner.

A short time later officers received a call from someone at Mallard's residence who told them Mallard had returned home, and was there sleeping.

"I thought I was doing a good thing. And then when my child end up dead ? I could have just kept him at home," said Nanette Mallard. "I'm thinking when we gonna go down to the police station, that they are going to bring us in a room, that they're going to explain to me what happened to my child. And some point I'll be able to see him, none of that happened."

Police arrested Mallard without incident at his home just before 4 a.m. Sunday, and charged him with petty larceny in the theft of the lawnmower.

Mallard's body has been turned over to the Hinds County Coroner's Officer for an autopsy.

