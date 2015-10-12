Brookhaven standoff ends with shooter dead

The shooter in the overnight standoff in Brookhaven is dead.

The situation began at around 6 pm on Monday and ended around midnight at the Brookhaven apartments.

Warren Strain, a spokesman for Mississippi Department of Public Safety, says the standoff started because the man was resisting eviction. When law enforcement appeared on the scene, the man began shooting at them.

Law enforcement returned gunfire and it was reported that an officer was injured, but his injuries were non-life threatening.

Witnesses at the scene reported hearing a lot of gunfire and electricity in the area was cut off.

A maintenance worker says the suspect, who's name hasn't officially been released, was well armed and carried guns inside of his home.

"I know at least to be six shotguns, a 357, a handgun, a 270 rifle, a 30-30 Winchester and he got a 38 revolver," said Sabaryas Norwood, a maintenance worker at Brookhaven Apartments. "Lately he been throwing our racial slurs saying what he gonna to the elderly and so we went to him earlier in the day and asked Toby what was the problem and he says he was tired of all the n's staying around here."

More details on the standoff are expected on Tuesday.

