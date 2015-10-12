Breast cancer survivor explains her will to live

You've seen the pink and know that it's breast cancer awareness month.

"I had stage 2 breast cancer," said Helen Williams.



Notice, Helen Williams put that in past tense. She's been labeled a survivor for 14 years now.



"We take the word cancer as a death sentence and I said to myself, I shall not die," explained Williams. "I shall live."



Williams was in her late 40's when cancer was discovered while at the hospital for another illness. It was a lesion on the under side of her breast that she'd wondered about.



"They said we're going to send you down for a mammogram and a sonogram," Williams remembered. "And with those two words I got kind of nervous. I said, 'Lord what is they thinking about finding?'"



She had faithfully gotten mammograms, until that year. But it was the sonogram that caught it.



"I didn't get scared with the word cancer," noted Williams.



Instead, she kept her sights on survival.



"I got with some people that had cancer," Williams explained. "They were 19 years out, some was 20 or 30. And that just gave me the momentum that I can live, too."



She's one of five sisters who have battled the disease. One is fighting it now. So, she's well-aware of the battle ahead.



"Chemo is overwhelming," added Williams. "There's nothing good about chemo. Chemo takes you to the lowest point of your life."



But Williams sports her pink proudly now. A color she didn't even like until she fought and won the battle with breast cancer.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.