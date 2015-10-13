Mississippi helps South Carolina flood victims

Mississippians are working with other states to help South Carolina in the wake of historic floods. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has seven staffers there doing various tasks.

"It was actually kind of eye opening to see just how much water was in these communities," noted MEMA Public Information Officer Brett Carr.

Carr has been in South Carolina for more than a week. He's been out on one of the damage assessments but has primarily been stationed at the joint information center. He's been in disaster zones before but said each one has it's own challenges.

"We rode down a road that was completely covered in water and the water was about six inches from the tops of people's mailboxes.," said Carr. "And that really kind of made it to the point where hey this is a big deal. This is more than what I expected."

The Emergency Disaster Services of The Salvation Army of Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi sent resources last week. But if you want to help, they ask that you donate money rather than supplies.

"When we have donations come in, say it's clothing and water, it's not that those are not needed," added ALM Divisional Emergency Services Director Terry Lightheart. "But when we are having to sort through those and maintain those in a warehouse, it takes our staff away from actually being out in the community to provide the support."

Lightheart says it also helps to put that money back into the local economy and spur a recovery there.

"This recovery is going to go on for months," said Lightheart.

A ten dollar donation could feed a disaster victim for a day.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.