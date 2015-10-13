Teen wellness clinic opens at Lanier High School

A partnership with Jackson Public Schools and UMMC has helped create a new teen wellness clinic at Lanier High School. The new clinic has been in the works since 2011 and it's catered to youth health care services.

"The students are really receptive to us, they are coming in, it's a wellness clinic so our focus is on health and wellness, helping young adolescent teens make healthy choices," said Dr. Kay Fouquier, Clinic Director. "I'm a certified nurse midwife so I can provide prenatal care for those young women who do become pregnant, but we can also provide care for things like asthma, eating disorders, we are working with the school of nursing on a grant for mental health."

The clinic, which will be run by nurse practitioners, was created to help those teens who face a number of barriers to preventive health services, like the ability to pay, lack of transportation or concerns from family.

"Without them being healthy, they are not going to be able to get the productive jobs that they need to get," said nurse practitioner Cenedra Lee. "If they become pregnant, which we can take care of that, but we also are here to try to prevent that and try to help them be as progressive and productive in life as they can be."

Officials with JPS and UMMC say the clinic could also in turn make students perform better in the classroom.

"It's going to be an asset for our students, a big privilege for them to gain knowledge in that area and that field of nursing," said Eric Johnson, Principal of Lanier High School.

"To see it all come together and to see the response of the students and their families and the residents of Georgetown community, it's been wonderful," said Dr. Fouquier.

