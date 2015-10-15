Supporters of Initiative 42 hold town hall meeting

Voters will head to the polls in less than three weeks and public education funding is a hot issue. A lot of people have been discussing Initiative 42 and 42 A and how it's worded on the ballot. Some say it's confusing.

Wednesday, the Mississippi Association of Educators hosted a town hall meeting to answer any questions and to provide more insight about the initiative.

The meeting was held at Jackson's Medical Mall and included state and local officials on the panel, who are in full support of funding for public schools in Mississippi.

"We just want to make sure education is fair for all children, no matter the zip code," said Carol Redfield-Mims, a member of the Mississippi Association of Educators."Education for every child should be fair, it shouldn't matter what zip code children live in, children should have access to resources. They should have access to buses that are actually running properly, they should have access to schools with windows."

You'll be asked to make two choices on the ballot. Despite the wording--the first question boils down to whether you want to change the Constitution or not.



The second question, which initiative do you think is the better choice?

"What our public is having to do is to figure once so they can vote again, that's not the American way," said Congressman Bennie Thompson, a US Representative for the 2nd District.

In the last weeks, churches and communities have hosted meetings to help people understand the ballot.

"It was designed to confuse people and that's the disheartening part," said Jackson City Councilman De'Keither Stamps. "There are people in the state of MS who went against the wishes of 200 thousand Mississippians who signed that petition to fully fund education but we are going to have to work hard to push for our children's future."

Voters will be able to take a pamphlet or information into the voting booth to help them with the process. They head to the polls on November 3rd.

