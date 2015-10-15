Students test skills in aviation competition

Five colleges from this region brought teams of ten to the National Intercollegiate Flying Association Region IV competition this week. Events will span two days and there's little room for error.



"In order to succeed in this competition, every little detail has to be paid attention to and it's really customer skills, knowing how precisely we need to fly," said LeTourneau University student Cody Shamblin.



A line was drawn across the runway and pilots tried to land as close to it as possible in the "power off landings" event. Others have to keep on track for navigation events.



"We have them fly over each checkpoint, explained NIFA Regional chief judge Steven Sauck. "And we know just how they fly down to the second as well as including their fuel."



Another competition's goal is dropping a small object into a barrel below.Scores are collected from all the events and the top two scoring teams advance to a national competition in May.



"I've learned a ton out here this week as a student pilot with only 20 hours," said Hinds Community College competitor J.T. Hawk. "This was an eye-opener for me. I got to learn a lot of skills that I've maybe been exposed to but not necessarily become proficient in."

