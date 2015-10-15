South Jackson Dollar General robbed, shopper carjacked

An armed robbery and carjacking in South Jackson left an older woman scared to go shopping again.

Jackson Police officers were called to the Dollar General on McDowell Road in South Jackson just before 5:00 p.m. Thursday evening and found workers in fear.

An employee tells us three men, armed with handguns, came into the store and demanded money. As they left, the victim of an armed carjacking, says the men stole her car and around $800 dollars worth of items inside.

"I seen one was jet black, and big eyes. But they had hoods over they heads, covering their heads so you couldn't really see the face too good," said the woman who did not want her identity used. "But I seen his face real good because he got up to me like I'm up to you. So I can kind of remember his face if I have to."

The victim had just wrapped up shopping with her daughter and grandchildren and was going to get pizza for them at the Little Ceasars next door. She said her daughter who saw the men casing the store, tried to warn her.

"Mama don't go in that store, they robbing folks, I said Oh my God," the victim explained.

The men then surrounded her black Chrysler 200 and told her to get out. Her car has an Eastern Seal tag.

"Oh he put a gun on me," the victim said. "I told him to take the car, I have grandchildren, I want to live."

The victim says the men looked to be in their early twenties.

"I'm just about to leave shopping alone and everything else, because I'm really scared, they have really frightened me today," she said.

If you have any information about these two crimes please call Crime stoppers or Jackson Police.

