Wildfire burns 200 acres near interstate in Pike County

Wildfire risks turned into warnings in Pike County today. The fire spread quickly towards the interstate but it was eventually contained.

You could hear the crackle and feel the heat along the edge of I-55 in Summit.



"Wind conditions, the low humidity, it's feeding the fire," explained Summit Volunteer Fire Chief Stan McMorris.

Volunteer firefighters did what they could along the perimeter. Meanwhile, the Mississippi Forestry Commission brought in its bulldozers to cut fire lines. Their hope was that the fire would not move past that. But they were working against Mother Nature.



"It's jumped several fire lines within the perimeter here now," noted McMorris. "So we're just trying to keep it and hope that the interstate is the stopping point."



It never crossed the interstate but there were some close calls as the winds picked up repeatedly. But there was some good news.



"No structures for probably about a half a mile," said McMorris of the landscape. "It's basically wood land."



They don't know what may have sparked the fire but know that the conditions were ripe for it to spread quickly.

Traffic along I-55 South near Summit was slowed because they were down to one lane while fire trucks were parked along the interstate.

