Family escapes house fire unharmed

Posted by Shderia Thompson, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A Jackson family was home Sunday when fire broke out.

Jackson Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders said no injuries were reported.

Sanders also said the cause of the blaze was accidental (electrical).

