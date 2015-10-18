Officials say 350 acre fire fully contained in Copiah County

At least six counties in the state battled wildfires this weekend

At this time officials say the massive fire, that kept firefighters busy for several hours, is fully contained.

Multiple fire agencies worked for nearly 10 hours to put the Copiah County fire out. The blaze, off Old Port Gibson Road, burned more than 350 acres.

Our crew at the scene said one volunteer fire fighter was treated at the scene because of smoke inhalation.

"Extremely dangerous. As far as us, we just need to kind of just take it easy and not get caught in the fire, with the wind being as high as it is," said Dwight Brown, Forest Ranger 3.

Officials tell us dry conditions and the wind are a factor in battling the blaze.

"We had it contained, but the wind just kept pushing and pushing. Every time we get it contained, it just jumped and run," said Brown.

Officials stress no outdoor burning during this time of the year, because of the brush fire threat.

Both the Copiah County and Hinds County Fire Departments were on the scene and they were assisted by the Hazlehurst, Smyrna, Barlow and Island Volunteer Fire Departments. The Mississippi Forestry Commission also assisted.

Over the weekend fire crews battled wildfires in at least six counties throughout the state.

