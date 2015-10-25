Trooper dragged by suspect's fleeing vehicle leaves hospital

Vehicle the suspect was driving and fled from on Horton Ave. (Source: WLBT)

MHP Trooper Eric Henry confirms the trooper dragged by a suspect's car, Sunday, has been released from UMMC and is back home resting.

He suffered minor injuries during the incident.

MHP will not release his name.

They are still looking for the man who assaulted the trooper.

Several agencies including MHP, DEA, MS Bureau of Narcotics, Pearl PD, and Jackson PD, converged on Horton Avenue in Jackson, Sunday evening.

Trooper Henry said a state trooper attempted to pull over a man driving a silver Toyota Avalon on Highway 18 and Robinson Road for a traffic stop.

Henry said the trooper smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Trooper Henry said as the trooper was reaching for the man's drivers license, the suspect took off and dragged the trooper about 100 yards .



A police chase then started with multiple agencies, the suspect ditched the car at a home on Horton Avenue, and he is still on the loose.

"MBN in the area, of course they got in the pursuit to assist us to try to catch the suspect and the suspect went through various streets in Jackson which led to this residence," said Trooper Henry. "We are trying to figure out if this is his actual address or if it's just a house that they might normally have narcotics in or whatever.

A DEA official said, because the incident is drug related, his agency is working closely with all agencies involved to locate the suspect.



Henry said the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics was called in to search the home.

Another official said several homes were searched.

An official said several MBN vehicles were struck by the fleeing suspect.

