JPD investigates masked robberies in South Jackson

Jackson Police continue to look for the men responsible for four armed robberies in South Jackson.

Police say the men were wearing Halloween type masks in the majority of the robberies. Out of the four businesses hit, three of them were located in the same shopping center.

The most recent business robbed was the Little Caesars Pizza off McDowell Road. It happened Monday afternoon around 12:50 p.m. in the afternoon. The business brings the total to four businesses hit by masked gunmen in a couple of weeks. Three males robbed a Dollar General and another group of men held up this Glamour Nail Salon and an auto parts store days prior.

"Is that a little odd?" our Reporter Annette Peagler asked a South Jackson resident.

"It's a little planned, it sounds like it's planned. Yes ma'am. Very planned. Scoped, planned, someone that knows the area, that stays around here" Sean Singleton, a South Jackson resident.

Singleton wasn't surprised to hear about the latest robberies going on in is neighborhood. He believes they are connected and are a result of misguided youth.

"It's not enough activity for young black men, or young people themselves to give them opportunities to work, have a job, so they resort to crime," Singleton explained.

The robberies have some residents on edge now when they shop.

"I normally try to go during daylight and it looks like that's not safe any longer because this is happening during broad daylight. So you know you just have to watch your back, be observant of everything," said Loretta Paits, of South Jackson.

Police have not released if they believe they are all connected. Officers continue to patrol the area.

"And I believe that that will kind of curtail some of the robbery. But I know it's just that season where people do stuff like that," Paits explained.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers or Jackson Police.

