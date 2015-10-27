UMMC quietly joins the list of schools lowering the state flag

There's a growing list of state funded schools taking down the Mississippi flag. But Governor Phil Bryant is still bucking that trend.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center didn't make headlines when it chose to remove the state flag. It didn't want to.

UMMC stopped flying the state flag Labor Day weekend. It wasn't until after Ole Miss' decision to take it down in Oxford that the medical center released a statement.

Governor Phil Bryant discussed his thoughts on state funded facilities taking down the flag. He again referenced the 2001 vote to keep the current flag.



"Now we have institutions that are saying we ignore the will of the people," said Bryant. "And I'm very peculiar. I think the people are the sovereigns of the state and that should be respected. And their decision should be respected."



According to the UMMC administration's statement, it thought flying the flag could be perceived as unwelcoming. It said the administration's desire was to make the change in a "low-key manner that did not add to the divisiveness that surrounds this issue."



"It should make them feel more at ease, to know that the flag is no longer flying there," noted Georgia Cohran.

Other potential UMMC patients echoed those thoughts.



"I think it's part of our heritage," explained Ruth Wadley. "I don't see a problem with it. But if it bothers a certain large group of people, then take it down. It's not something that we've got to have."

Many folks seemed to like the idea that UMMC's decision was made minus a big announcement.



"No more upheaval, no more bad reactions or negative reactions from it," added Vincy Nichols. "Just get it done."



"I don't think we ought to cause a big problem with it," said Wadley. "I mean it just brings up bad things in people's lives. So take it down quietly and let's go on with our lives."

Jackson State, Alcorn State, Mississippi Valley, Ole Miss and UMMC are the publicly funded universities not flying the flag currently.

