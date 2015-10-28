Last Saturday,a horrifying incident interrupted the Jackson State Homecoming Parade.

4-year-old Raven Tabb was caught under a float and several people rushed to bring her to safety.

"It just was one of the scariest thing you can ever imagine in your life that your baby is stuck underneath this car, this trailer and you trying to lift as much as you can and you can't," said Chasity Tabb, the little girl's mother.

The little girl was picking up candy when the driver of one float failed to see her.

"The man was instructed to pull off. So the float came on top of her and so they stopped," Tabb explained. "When he stopped the tires were caught on the back of her legs."

Raven suffered several injuries, including, a fracture to the ankle, minor scrapes and bruises and a bump to her head. Her mother says it could have been worse.

"It could of been way worse and I'm just thankful that it wasn't because it was nothing that you would ever want to imagine no one else having to experience, ever," said Tabb.

Medics rushed Raven to the Blair E Batson Children's hospital where she spent two days. Now her mother is focusing on her recovery. She's home from the hospital and getting better daily.

"And they took care of us with as much upright respect as they possibly could; open arms, Jackson State sent people up to the check on us, representatives sent us balloons and teddy bears," her mother explained.

Although Raven made it through this situation okay, her mother says there's a lesson to be learned.

Just stop the candy throwing all together," she said. "Put some barricades up, parents look a little closer not only people holding parade but parents as well."

