How safe are Mississippi's college campuses?

School shootings shake communities to the core. Mississippi hasn't been immune to it.

It's been more than a month since a professor shot his colleague at Delta State. The healing process has started. We wanted to know what they learned that day. It's just a snapshot of what's being done to keep students safe on Mississippi campuses.

"Small campus, small town, the Delta," noted Delta State President Bill LaForge. "It never happens to us. But it did."

A lockdown and a manhunt were prompted after Professor Shannon Lamb shot his colleague Ethan Schmidt. Hours earlier, Lamb shot his live in girlfriend in Gautier.

"A random act of violence is hard to predict and hard to prevent," said LaForge.

But President LaForge said there are lessons learned from September 14. At a basic level, not everyone knew what they should do.

"Do we leave? No," reminisced senior Keith Johnson. "Do we get down? No. I don't know what to do. We're by windows so can they shoot inside the classroom? So, at that point you're stunned basically."

"I would've been less prepared had I not been in a classroom setting," said freshman Ashley Stringfellow. "Just because there were adults there and there were people who actually knew what to do."

That's where Student Government Association president Mikel Sykes is hoping to encourage better plans.

"The campus was on lockdown but it was really not understood exactly what that entailed," explained Sykes. "Cause we've never been on lockdown before. We've never needed to define what that meant."

While they are reviewing how to best prepare for any future emergency, LaForge made this point.

"Students are here to go to school and we're here to teach them," he said. "Not to have fire drills every fourth day. So, you can go too far I think in planning."

There was a chain of command for who could issue alerts.

"When that note goes out, you darn well better believe it has to be serious," LaForge described. "You can't cry wolf."

The first person in the command chain was the campus police chief.

"While the chief and two of his captains are literally going into the building where the event occurred, it's impossible for him to stop what he's doing and push the button on the alert," explained LaForge.

So, they've gone back and added people to the list who can get the alerts out even faster. But always after confirmation.

Social media added wrinkles into the plans. Because it was the most constant flow of information that students were keeping tabs on during lockdown.

"One thing that really stood out to me is that when you're in that situation, the rumors and things that fly around," said Mikel Sykes. "The misinformation that flies around."

LaForge says they would likely give more periodic updates for any future events. But September proved that those could be a double edge sword.

"Every campus communication was also available to the perpetrator. So if you're saying all clear in Keithly Hall, you don't want him to hear that. He might still be on campus."

So one of the questions we had was about open access on Mississippi's college campuses. We realized that Delta State is not an exception for that. There are multiple points of entry and exit on all of these college campuses. That was one of the questions for Delta State President LaForge. He says it's a question that's just another variable they'll have to answer as they review their action plans.

"I don't think we would consider seriously doing anything to change the structure of the campus," he said. "Cost is one reason. Practicality is the other. We want people to have ingress and egress to the campus from different points."

In this case, access wasn't the issue.

"The person who was the perpetrator here was known by people, liked by people," LaForge noted.

Students admit they're more aware of their surroundings now. But to the question of safety, many said they feel more comfortable now. That's because they feel the school is better prepared to handle any future situation.

"In an incident like this, you learn where your strength and weaknesses are," added LaForge.

Something to note is that Mississippi's college campuses are gun free. The Institutions of Higher Learning policy dictates that only law enforcement is allowed to carry guns.

