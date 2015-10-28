Mississippi 4th graders defy national trends in math and reading scores

Mississippi has some new bragging rights. And last year's 4th graders are to thank. A national test given every two years released the report card this morning.

"In Mississippi, we are celebrating some very good news because in Mississippi we have bucked the national trend," explained State Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright.

Wright bragged Wednesday because Mississippi was the only state to see significant improvement in both math and reading scores for 4th graders.The National Assessment of Educational Progress or NAEP is randomized to get a sampling of the state's students and their skills.

"Mississippi is helping lead the nation in progress on the national report card," said Governor Phil Bryant.

Fourth grade reading scores are an attention getter. Mississippi fourth graders are closing the achievement gap.

"Every single subgroup in fourth grade increased," Wright explained. "And that is huge news for us."

Dr. Wright points to a commitment to higher standards as a reason for success. Meanwhile, Governor Bryant doesn't think the standards explain the good news on reading scores.

"I think it's more related to third-grade gate literacy programs," Bryant added. "Because if it was coming core standards than the other states that could implement a Common Core should've been growing also. And they were not."

Math and reading scores for Mississippi eighth graders remained steady from 2013 to 2015. Nationally, scores for that age group trended downward in both subjects.

