JPS investigates razor incident at bus stop

A Jackson Public School student is recovering after he was attacked with a razor at his bus stop.

"I seen nothing but blood," said T'mekkiel Barns, whose 13 year son was attacked Wednesday morning at his bus stop before heading to Powell Middle School.

"They was playing with razors and stuff and I'm trying to step back and I got cut with the razor," said a boy who didn't want to be identified. "He be trying 4 pick on us because we little and he is way bigger than us."

The teenager says he has been bullied for quite some time now.

Barns is upset that the student was even carrying razors. She went to Powell Middle School to see what the principal can do to discipline the child. Jackson Public Schools spokesperson Sherwin Johnson says they are investigating the incident and will seek disciplinary action against the individual involved. The district also says it has a zero tolerance for bullying.

"First of all, as 13-14 year old children going to middle school, you shouldn't have razors in your hand taking then to school. That could have been his throat; he could be dead now," explained Barns.

She wants other parents to take her experience as a learning lesson to talk to your kids to make sure they are not being bullied.

"If you have children that go to school, please sit down and talk to your kids and try to find out what's going on if anything is going on, and get to the bottom of it before it gets too far gone like it has with my child," she said.

