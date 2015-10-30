IHL's firearm policy is put into question

Mississippi public universities are gun free. The Institutions of Higher Learning policy say that's regardless of any permit. But certified firearms instructor Rick Ward wants to see that changed.

"They put in their policy that only law enforcement and nobody with a permit, regardless of what kind of permit," said Ward. "They are violating the law. And they know it."

Mississippi law changed in 2011 and allowed for enhanced conceal carry permits.

"If you receive this training then we'll allow you to go into these other areas which include the schools and hospitals and everywhere else."

There are only three exceptions in that law.

"Are authorized to carry a gun anywhere but in a police station, courtroom or place of nuisance," noted Ward.

But as Delta State President Bill LaForge pointed out, IHL policy trumps the state law on college campuses.

"Even a licensed weapon is not allowed on campus," LaForge added.

Ward wants to see that policy changed. He understands that the schools can limit who carries amongst staff and students. But he thinks the law should allow anyone else with proper permits to carry. Ultimately, he thinks it would make our campuses safer.

"The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun," Ward said.

Rick Ward sent a letter to the IHL Commissioner about two weeks ago. He warned that if they don't change the firearm policy, he will consider filing a civil suit.

