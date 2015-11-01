Family loses everything in south Jackson house fire

A South Jackson couple is left picking up the pieces after losing all of their belongings in a house fire.

Bessie Gray says she spent 17 years in her home on Santa Clair Street and now all she's left with are memories. She told our reporter, Annette Peagler that seeing her most prized possession in flames has been a nightmare.

"I can't sleep, I can't eat. I keep saying I'm ready to go home. I want to go home and I know right now I don't have a home to go to," Gray explained. "You never know when something would occur and how you would react. Because I would have never thought this would have happened to me in 17 years."

Fortunately, no one was at home during the fire. Gray says it started in the kitchen and was caused by a faulty wire behind the washing machine.

"You staying in a motel that's not really what it should be, but at the time you got to do what you gotta do to do better," Delvin King, Gray's fiance said.

All of Gray's clothes and belongings were tarnished, but she does want to eventually rebuild.

"I want to stay here if possible and just build up, but right now I'm just so distraught. I don't really know which way to turn. But I do believe in God though, I do believe in God," she said.

Gray started a go fund me campaign under Fire Recovery. You can click here to donate.

Donations can also be made at Home Instead Senior Care in Clinton; the address is 807 Monroe Street, Clinton, MS 39056.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.