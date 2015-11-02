Candidates make final pleas on election eve

Tuesday is election day and candidates are trying to make the most of the final hours till the polls open. Many Republicans came together for a get out the vote rally in Jackson Monday. Democrats were out campaigning but didn't have a single event with candidates in a centralized location.

Election eve brought last minute pleas for votes and explanations of the ballots. At the top of that list was Initiative 42.



"Do you want one judge in Hinds County to determine education policy for all the kids in the state?" asked Lt. Governor incumbent Tate Reeves.



Every Republican who spoke at Monday's rally asked voters to defeat 42.



"You delete the Legislature, you delete the people from the process," noted incumbent Speaker Philip Gunn. "People need to be very wary of that."



The Attorney General's race is one that's heated up more than others. Jim Hood didn't have a big rally in Jackson but he's been running ads attacking Mike Hurst. Hurst feels confident he can beat incumbent Hood.



"People want somebody who'll push back against President Obama," explained Hurst. "Someone to actually stand up for the values here in Mississippi. And someone who will finally prosecute public corruption and clean up our state."



Democrats didn't have a big rally. Their candidates were scattered. But gubernatorial candidate Robert Gray held a time of prayer for the election at Smith Park in Jackson.



"He's conservative when it comes to supporting our state," Gray said of Bryant. "Yet he can go out there and spend millions of dollars in a campaign. If he'd done his job, he wouldn't need to spend so much money."



Meanwhile, Governor Phil Bryant spent most of his time rallying support for other Republicans.



"Hopefully people will have a sense of responsibility and get out and vote," said Bryant.

Remember, you'll get the chance to vote for all the statewide offices, including legislative races on Tuesday's ballot.

