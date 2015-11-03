Man swims MS River for fallen soldiers

Navy Combat Veteran Chris Ring is trying to become e first American to swim e entire length of the Mississippi River.

Ring started this task about five months ago on June 6th, also known as D-Day. He's near the end of his journey and says he's doing it for those who put their lives on the line for our country.

The city of Vicksburg, Gold Star Families and other members of the community welcomed Ring Monday afternoon, where Mayor George Flaggs presented him with a proclamation.

"I feel like this is exactly what I'm suppose to be doing right now and it's been so powerful and humbling to be able to take it on," said Ring. "Every opportunity I have to meet a good star family, that's why I'm out here, not to set a record or to be the first to do anything. I don't see it as an achievement, just an opportunity to connect with families as well as raise awareness."

Donna Bagwell lost her son, Lance Corporal Mark Lucas Tucker in Iraq in 2005.

"He loved the Marine Corps," said Bagwell. "He was a happy camper."

Seeing Ring swim the Mississippi River, makes families like Bagwell proud.

"It's just so touching that someone feels that greatly about this, this legacy," said Gold Star Families member Jane Cunningham. "No one should forget those who have fallen."

"For this man to take his time to honor us. But also honor all veterans, it's a privilege," said Leonardo Scardino, who lost his son in service last year.

Ring trained for four months and says there were times when he wanted to throw in the towel, but he thought about the families he represents.

"Day to day on the river, everyday is a little bit different; weather, boat traffic, wildlife, sickness. That's smaller than what these families have faced. I'm humbled to be able to do it," said Ring.

Bagwell says his courage will not be forgotten, just like her son.

"As a mother, we are always afraid that our child will be forgotten and this lets us know that we are not the only ones that remember," said Bagwell.

Ring has about 480 miles to go. He's expected to finish his journey in the Gulf on December 6th.

