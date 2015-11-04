What's next for Mississippi's education funding?

Initiative 42 didn't survive the confusion. Now there are hundreds of thousands asking if the vote will have any impact.

"We won heads up against 42 A," said Patsy Brumfield, 42 for Better Schools Communications Director. "42 was the winner."

But that didn't matter because the majority of voters said on that first question that they didn't want to change the state's Constitution.

"It's not the last time that the good folks of the state of Mississippi will seek to make some change for their public schools," explained Brumfield. "So we'll just have to reassess and say what makes sense now? And move forward."

Initiative 42 supporters are searching for the silver lining, and hoping that it can serve as a push in the right direction if nothing else.

"It may not be in the form of 42 this time but it will be in the form of a fight for our public schools," noted Mississippi Association of Educator's Joyce Helmick. "Because there are schools out there that still do not have the buses. They don't have the resources for the students."

Meanwhile, the Republicans, who so strongly campaigned against 42, are softening their tone.

"Those people are not our enemies," said Lt. Governor Tate Reeves. "In fact, they are our friends. And it is that passion for improved educational outcomes that we need to all get on the same page and push for."

Reeves doesn't say there needs to be an overhaul on the way they're handling education funding.

"The reality is in the last four years, we've increased funding by $285 million for K-12," added Reeves.

Reeves said they'll keep trying to put more money into the classrooms.

Initiative 42 supporters said in a statement they hope " that somewhere in the wings lies the opportunity for cooperation from both sides."

