Victor Mason talks plans for sheriff's office

The people have voted and there is a new sheriff in Hinds County. Victor Mason came out victorious Tuesday and says the work begins in putting the people's faith back into the Hinds County Sheriff's Department.

It's been a long and busy eight months for Victor Mason and his campaign. Mason said he was called to this position and knew it was the right time.

"Sometimes you can't just sit back and complain, someone has to stand up and say, let me do it," Mason explained.

Mason spent 33 years preparing for this position. He's worked for Jackson Police, Hinds County, FBI and the Secret Service.

"In 2004 to 2010 I was allowed to work for the FBI for their county terrorism task force," said Mason.

Mason's first course of action is tackling the problems at the Raymond Detention Center that include inmates smuggling in contraband. It's been an ongoing problem and Mason said it's due to jail conditions. He would like to sit down with the United States Department of Justice.

"They came and did an assessment of our jail," said Mason. "And that assessment hasn't been solved yet. So my plan is to go, sit down and talk with them amongst the county supervisors."

He also wants to build Hinds County's relationship with other police departments.

As far as crime, Mason follows the motto: intervention, prevention and good investigations. He wants to develop programs to target the youth.

"We can have programs like scared straight bought back to our system to get these kids to the reality of jail," he said.

He's truly thankful for the people of Hinds County for electing him and says he will work tirelessly to keep their trust in the Hinds County Sheriff's department.

"This sheriffs department will be the people's sheriffs department," added Mason. "You'll know us when you see us."

