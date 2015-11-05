Same sex couples are challenging Mississippi's adoption ban

Four Mississippi same sex couples will go to federal court with their attorneys Friday afternoon. They're challenging the Mississippi law that bans same sex couples from adoption.

Jessica Harbuck and Brittany Rowell are two of the plaintiffs. The Supreme Court says they can get legally married. But Mississippi is the only state that says a same sex couple can't adopt.



"This whole thing is about unifying families that are already in existence and trying to better the children of Mississippi," explained Rowell. "And we're just really anxious and hoping for the best results."



They haven't started the adoption process, partly because the law has been black and white on the adoption issue. But they're hoping the lawsuit can be the key to the family they've always dreamed of.



"First comes love," noted Rowell. "Then comes marriage. Then hopefully if everything goes well...baby carriage? We'll see."



Meanwhile, the Mississippi Baptist Convention thinks there's only one way.



"We would be opposed to same sex adoption for the same reason same sex marriage garners our opposition," said William Perkins, editor of The Baptist Record. "That is because it's contrary to the word of God."



The Baptist Faith and Message, the guidelines followed by the convention, specifically notes what "the family" should look like. And in the Bible belt, many stand by that idea that only a man and woman should be labeled parents.



"We don't see same sex adoption fitting into that model that God gives us in his word," added Perkins.

Rowell and Harbuck will be one of three couples who are plaintiffs in the federal challenge. Two of the couples already have children but both of the partners don't have legal rights.

