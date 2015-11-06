Simpson county man missing since September

Auorities are looking for a Simpson County man who has been missing for almost 2 months.

William Donald McGrew disappeared from his home on September 14. His sister, Celesta McGrew says he was last seen leaving Boozer Street, walking on McClure Road in South Jackson.

She says he was going to meet someone to sell his truck and never returned home.

Jackson Police Spokesperson, Officer Colendula Green confirms the department is investigating McGrew's disappearance.

The family says McGrew is the father of 21-year-old Austin McGrew, one of the suspects in the Simpson County shootout Wednesday.

MBI officials say authorities found Austin McGrew and Christopher Blackwell in a wooded area in Braxton. Investigators say the two men are suspected burglars out of Braxton who were involved in a shootout that injured a Simpson County deputy.

The deputy was grazed with a bullet during the gunfire exchange.

Blackwell was also injured during the shootout. He is in the ICU recovering.

Family members say William McGrew's disappearance and the shootout in Braxton have taken a toll on the family. They just want some answers.

"He went to sell his truck to this guy they call big D. He never came home," said McGrew. "We don't know. We suspect there was foul play, but no we can't prove anything. It's heartbreaking, just not knowing where he is, you know. If something has happened we at least want to try to do the right thing, the decent thing."

If you have any information about McGrew's disappearance please call Jackson Police or CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.