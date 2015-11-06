Mississippi state test scores are dropping digits

Higher standards have left Mississippi kids with lower scores on the first year of new state tests. There were drops in English and Algebra. Statewide, nearly half of high school students met or exceeded expectations for English II, but less than a third of students did so in Algebra I.

"The drop is anticipated any time you change the assessment," said Madison County Superintendent Ronnie McGehee.

Madison County Schools out performed the average state scores. But they also saw the biggest drop in Algebra I. The major impact is for graduating seniors who didn't hit the mark.

"I think the general public needs to realize this is a snapshot of that student, on that day, at that time," said McGehee.

The Board of Education approved alternative paths to a diploma last year. But you still need a certain average across one or more of the state tests. But the scores don't necessarily mean Madison County will rework their plans before the next testing dates.

"At the same time we're changing to another assessment," added McGehee. "But I do think that our preparation with this assessment will make us better for the next one."

At Clinton High School, the numbers confirmed what they expected.

"We knew that there were some gaps that need to be addressed," explained principal Anthony Goins. "Pretty much students were going from Pre-Algebra to Algebra. So there were a lot of prerequisite skills that students did not have. In the coming years that gap will shrink."

The state's standards have changed in recent years. And the state superintendent said in a statement: "The PARCC assessments were more demanding than previous state tests. The test results today mark a new starting point for our students and we expect test scores to increase over time."

